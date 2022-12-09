MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland police say 30-year-old Raven Robert Rodriguez has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 28-year-old Mariela Galindo Lozano. Rodriguez has been charged with Capital Murder

This comes after officers responded to a disturbance around 5:00 am on December 8th, at Hometowne Studios. There, police say they found Lozano dead on the scene with multiple stab wounds.

Rodriguez will soon be booked into the Midland County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.