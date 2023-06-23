MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department is looking for help in identifying an unknown female involved in the theft of a vehicle.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, the female suspect took the victim’s car keys while the victim was in a Target changing room. The suspect then took the victim’s vehicle from the Target parking lot. The vehicle has been recovered, but the female suspect is still to be identified.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information regarding this case, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 230613059.