MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department is looking for two unknown suspects involved in a theft from Target.

According to a Midland Crime Stoppers Facebook post, on Saturday, May 13th, at about 8pm, the two suspects entered Target. They placed several items in a basket while walking around the store. The subjects then left the store, without paying, and threw the stolen items into the bed of a Red Dodge Ram 1500 before leaving the parking lot.

If you recognize these suspects, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 230515302. The first tip made to Midland Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest or case closed will be receive a cash reward. Tippers will remain anonymous, and no caller ID is ever used.