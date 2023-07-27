MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown suspect involved in the theft of tools last month.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on June 21st, an unknown female was caught on camera taking tools from multiple houses which are under construction on the 4400 block of Heritage Oaks.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 230621014. Tips made to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Tippers remain anonymous and caller ID is not used.