MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying unknown suspects involved in an auto burglary late last month.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on September 28th, the suspects were seen on surveillance video breaking into a work truck and stealing tools from the 1100 block of Milltown Road.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 230928031. Tips made to Midland Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. No caller ID is used and tippers remain anonymous.