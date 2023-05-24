MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is looking to identify an unknown suspect involved in a Walmart theft.

On Friday, May 12th, a male suspect entered the Walmart, located at 4517 N. Midland Dr., and walked out of the store with merchandise without paying for the items, according to a post from Midland Crime Stoppers.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 230515301. Tips made to Midland Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.