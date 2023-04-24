MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department is looking for help in solving a fraud case.

On March 28th, the male suspect entered Walmart and bought a new phone and other accessories using another individual’s information.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case #23-0411020. Tips made to Midland Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.