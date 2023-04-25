MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department is looking to identify an unknown female subject involved in stealing $2,598.98 worth of merchandise from the 4001 N. Midland Drive Target location.

On April 7th, at about 5:24pm, the female suspect entered Target and took five Dyson vacuums and a Tuft & Needle mattress, making two separate trips. The suspect then left the area in an older model white van.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 649-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case #230408301. If your tip is the first to lead to an arrest or case closed, you will be eligible for a cash reward.