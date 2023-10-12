MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is looking to identify an unknown male suspect involved in a theft from Kent Kwik last month.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on Friday, September 8th, a black male wearing a white shirt and blue jeans entered the store located at 3300 N. Midland Dr. and stole a carton of cigarettes. Crime Stoppers says it was valued at over $100.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference MPD case number 230915302. Tips made to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.