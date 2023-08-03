MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Police Department is looking to identify two unknown suspects involved in a theft from a Kent Kwik last month.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on July 25th, the two suspects stole merchandise from the Kent Kwik located at 2910 N. Big Spring.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 230727300. Crime Stoppers says the first tip to lead to an arrest or case closed will be eligible for a cash reward. Tippers remain anonymous and caller ID is not used.