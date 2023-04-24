MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a Credit Card Abuse case.

On March 12th, a male and female subject entered Target and bought merchandise with a stolen credit card.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case #230312020. Tips made to Midland Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.