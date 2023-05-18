MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department is looking for help in identifying two unknown suspects involved in a theft from W&P Tire Shop.

According to a Facebook post from Midland Crime Stoppers, two unidentified suspects went into W&P Tire Shop and stole three tires from the business earlier this month.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 230501037. Tips made to Midland Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.