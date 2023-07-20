MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown female suspect involved in a theft.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on June 29th, the unknown suspect took merchandise from the WB Liquors & Wine store without paying.

If you recognize this individual, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 230630014. Tips made to Midland Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.