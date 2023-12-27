MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Police Department and Midland Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a person of interest regarding a robbery.

Crime Stoppers says the robbery occurred on October 11, 2023.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 231011016. The first tip made to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.