MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department and Midland Crime Stoppers is looking to identify an unknown male suspect involved in a theft earlier this month.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on Thursday, November 9th, a white male suspect stole a pressure washer and a black toolbox from a residence in the 3400 block of Woodhaven. He was seen wearing a gray t-shirt and light blue jeans and riding a bike with a small wagon.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app, referencing MPD case number 231110010. Tips made to Midland Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. No caller ID is used and tippers remain anonymous.