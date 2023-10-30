MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying an unknown suspect involved in a burglary in early August.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, the unknown male suspect was seen burglarizing a vehicle in the Target parking lot. The photos below are of the suspect and his vehicle.

If recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 230903025. Tips that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. No caller ID is used and tippers remain anonymous.