MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown female suspect involved in stealing about $830 worth of office items.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on June 23rd, between 10:09pm and 10:23pm, the female suspect unlawfully gained entry into the Second Story Coworking building, located at 223 W. Wall St., stealing approximately $830 of office items.

Crime Stoppers says MPD has already identified the male seen with her.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 230626013. Tips which are the first to identify her and lead to an arrest or case closed will be eligible for a cash reward, according to the post. Tippers remain anonymous and caller ID is never used.