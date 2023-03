MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department is looking for Cirila Madrid Jurado, 78, who was last seen on March 12, at about 11:30am.

She was last seen at 200 W Jax Avenue suite B, wearing brown/orange velvet corduroy pants and possibly a hat or pearl headband.

If you have any information about her location, please call Midland Police Department at (432) 685-7108.