MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Police Department is looking for assistance in locating Cirila Jurado.

According to a post by MPD, Jurado was last seen at about 12pm on Monday, December 18th in the 700 block of S. Terrell. She was last seen wearing gray sweats with turquoise cheetah print and a gray jacket.

Jurado does have a history of Dementia and has been known to wander in the past.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7108.