MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown male suspect involved in a misdemeanor theft suspect.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, August 22nd, the unknown male is suspected of stealing several tools from 1202 S. Main Street.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 230822044. The first tipper to identify the suspect will be eligible for a cash reward. Tippers remain anonymous and caller ID is not used.