MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing from a hardware store.

According to MPD, at 12:49 p.m. on January 16th, the man pictured below reportedly entered Ace Hardware on hid more than $400 worth of merchandise under his clothes, and then left without paying.

Anyone who recognizes this man or may have information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 230117026. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.