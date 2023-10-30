MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Police Department is looking to identify an unknown male suspect involved in a burglary earlier this month.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on October 18th, at about 3am, a young black male was seen throwing a rock at a Kent Kwik door, breaking it, before entering the building and taking snacks. The male arrived and left on foot.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 231018009. Tips made to Midland Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Tippers remain anonymous and caller ID is not used.