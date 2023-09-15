MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a hit-and-run suspect involved in an incident on Monday, August 28th.

According to a post by MPD, the unknown male drove his truck into a secured parking lot at Universal Pressure Pumping, located at 4517 W. Industrial Avenue. The suspect parked his truck and walked around the parking lot, appearing lost, before driving around until he found an exit.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Police Department at 432-685-7108 and reference hit and run case number 230828023.