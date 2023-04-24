MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department is looking to identify a suspect involved in a $788.74 theft from HEB.

On April 17th, the male subject entered the 3323 W. Wadley HEB location, stuffed beer, meat, and Gatorade into his cart, before leaving the business without paying.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case #230420020. Tips made to Midland Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.