MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown female suspect involved in a theft last month.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on Sunday, September 3rd at about 8:30pm, the female suspect entered the HEB, located at 5407 Andrews Highway, with a male who has already been identified. The suspects “stole a large amount of merchandise” before leaving the store. She was last seen wearing a maroon tank top and blue jeans, with a tattoo on her chest.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference Midland Police Department case number 230919302. Tips made to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.