MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown male involved in a misdemeanor theft at Rosa’s Cafe.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on Monday, August 14th, the unknown male entered the business, located at 903 Andrews Highway, and stole the gumball machine.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 230817019. The first tipper to identify the suspect will be eligible for a cash reward. Tippers remain anonymous and caller ID is not used.