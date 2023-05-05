MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department is looking to identify two suspects involved in a fraudulent purchase.

On January 7th, two male subjects entered El Rancho Boots, located at 900 S. Garfield St., and purchased over $2,500 in merchandise using a stolen credit card.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case #23-0417030. First tip that leads to an arrest or a closed case will receive a cash reward. Tippers always remain anonymous.