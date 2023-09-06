MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown male suspect involved in a theft earlier this week.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, September 5th, a black male wearing a black Batman shirt, khaki shorts, and a black durag stole a small air compressor from the victim’s property. The suspect the left in a white four door car.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference Midland PD case #230905052. The first tip made to Midland Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest or case closed will be eligible for a cash reward. No caller ID is used and tippers remain anonymous.