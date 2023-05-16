MIDLAND, Texas KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department is looking to identify two suspects involved in the burglary of coin-operated vaccuums.

According to a Facebook post from Midland Crime Stoppers, on May 3rd, two suspects, driving a black 2006 Chevrolet HHR with license plate number HJP7075, burglarized the vacuums at the Solutions Auto Wash, located at 3205 Caldera, according to a post from MPD. The license plate on the vehicle returns to an empty lot in Odessa, and the registered owner doesn’t match the subject descriptions.

If you recognize these suspects, or have any information about the vehicle’s whereabouts, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPSor through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 23050311.