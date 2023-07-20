MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown suspect involved in a theft on Saturday.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on Saturday, July 15th, the suspect stole a front bumper from the victim’s vehicle in the 4400 block of Briarwood.

If you recognize this individual, his vehicle, or have any information regarding this case, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 230715023. Tips that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Tippers remain anonymous and caller ID is not used.