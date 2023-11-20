MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department and Midland Crime Stoppers are looking to identify an unknown male suspect involved in a theft last week.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, at about 7:40am on Monday, November 13th, a Hispanic male entered El Rancho Boots, located at 900 S. Garfield St., and stole a pair of exotic boots and FR pants. The stolen property is valued at $665.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 231113016. Crime Stoppers says the first tip to identify the suspect will be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is not used and tippers always remain anonymous.