MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Police Department and Midland Crime Stoppers is looking to identify a suspect involved in the theft of a child’s bike late last month.

According to a post by Crime Stoppers, at about 7pm on Friday, December 29th, the suspect took a little girl’s newly gifted bicycle from the patio of an apartment located close to the Wadley and Midland Drive intersection.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 231229028. The first tip that leads to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is never used and tippers remain anonymous.