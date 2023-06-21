MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department is looking to identify a Hispanic female involved in attempting to pawn a stolen pendant.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, the female attempted to pawn a stolen pendant, which was taken from a burglary of a habitation.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS and reference case #230602023. Tips made to Midland Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.