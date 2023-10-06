MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department and Midland Crime Stoppers is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on Thursday, August 10th, at around midnight, the unknown male, armed with a gun, entered the Stripes Convenience Store located at 2106 W. Front. The suspect then pointed the gun at the clerk and walked behind the counter toward the cash register, demanding the clerk open the register.

He took the money from the register and took several cigarette cartons. He was seen running west from the store.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 230810002. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for the first tip that leads to an arrest or case closed. Caller ID is not used and tips remain anonymous.