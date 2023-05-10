Update: The female subject was identified within an hour of Midland Crime Stoppers requesting help from the public.

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department is looking to identify one of two female suspects involved in a theft.

On Monday, May 1st, this female individual entered Academy Sports and Outdoors with another individual and stole three pairs of Nike shoes. The second female has already been identified.

If you recognize this subject, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or use the mobile app P3 TIPS and reference Midland PD Case #230502300. Tips made to Midland Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips remain anonymous.