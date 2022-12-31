MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on November 30, the two women pictured below entered HEB on Andrews Highway and filled mobile carts with about $524 worth of meat and cosmetics. The pair then allegedly tried to exit the store without paying for their items but were stopped by Loss Prevention employees.

Investigators said they abandoned their carts and left while also making threats to the employees. The duo drove away in a gold or brown 2007 Chevrolet Impala. MPD said the women may be from the Lubbock area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 221130032. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.