MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman connected to a vehicle burglary.

According to MPD on March 14, the woman pictured below tried to cash a check at My Community Credit Union using the victim’s driver’s license and debit card which were stolen during a vehicle burglary in Odessa. The woman was seen driving a grey Infinity SUV with unreadable back plates and no front plates.

If you recognize this suspect you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 22011013. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a thousand-dollar cash reward.