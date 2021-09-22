MPD investigating Walmart theft

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, around 10:08 p.m. on September 14, the woman pictured below stole about $1,045 worth of merchandise from Walmart at N Midland Drive. Investigators say she exited the store through the garden center emergency exit door and drove away in a dark four door passenger car with a sunroof.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.