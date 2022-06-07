MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on May 27, the man pictured below went to Walmart at 200 W Interstate 20 and walked out with a basket full of unpaid goods. The man was stopped, and the big box store was able to recover nearly $590 worth of merchandise, however, the suspect still made off with an unknown amount of groceries.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220531301. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.