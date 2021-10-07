MPD investigating vehicle burglary

by: Erica Miller

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of theft. 

According to a Facebook post, an unknown suspect burglarized a vehicle in the 5200 block of San Antonio Avenue. Surveillance video from the scene shows the suspect walking into a driveway looking for unlocked vehicles. 

Anyone who recognizes the person shown above is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 211003034. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a thousand-dollar reward.

Additionally, as law enforcement agencies around the Basin continue to see a rise in vehicle burglaries, follow these theft prevention tips to keep your belongings secure:

  • Always lock your vehicle and take your keys.
  • Never leave your car running and unattended.
  • Park in a well-lit area.
  • Take valuables with you when you are not in your vehicle.
  • Install an alarm and set it whenever you park your vehicle.

