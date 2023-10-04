MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is asking the public’s assistance with an investigation regarding a vehicle burglary that occurred early Friday morning.

According to a post by MPD, on September 29th, at about 2am, a subject broke the victim’s vehicle window, which was parked at his residence located at Neely/Midland Drive. The subject then took a few items in his vehicle, leaving in a white GMC Yukon or Chevy Tahoe.

if you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact MPD at 432-685-7108 and reference case number 230929008.