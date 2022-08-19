MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of breaking into a vehicle.

According to Crime Stoppers, on August 10, the man pictured below broke into a vehicle and stole a wallet. He then used the victim’s credit cards to make purchases at CVS and Walgreens to the tune of $263.00. The suspect was last seen driving away in a small red car.

If you recognize this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220810011. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.