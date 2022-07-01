MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a burglary suspect.

According to Crime Stoppers, on June 3, an unknown man used a rock to break the glass door of Tall City Vapor Works at 4519 N Garfield Street. He then stole several hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise. He left the scene on a moped or small motorcycle.

If you have any information on this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220603006. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.