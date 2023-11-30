MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Crime Stopper is looking to identify an unknown suspect who was seen on camera stealing a tip jar.

According to a post by Crime Stoppers, on Monday, November 6th, the suspect stole a tip jar from Starlight Saloon, located at 1915 Garden City Highway. The tip jar contained approximately $400.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 231106035. Tips made to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is never used and tippers remain anonymous.