MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department and Midland Crime Stoppers is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown male suspect involved in the theft of an ATM earlier this month.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, September 5th at about 4:03am, the male suspect stole the ATM from the Double Tree Hotel located at 117 W. Wall Street.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information regarding this case, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference MPD case number 230918023.

Tips made to Midland Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is not used and tippers remain anonymous.