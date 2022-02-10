MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, around 10:00 a.m. on February 3, a newer model white Chevy 4X4 truck pulled up beside a truck parked in front of the victim’s house. A man exited the passenger’s side door and stole a Milwaukee pack-out system containing miscellaneous tools from the parked truck.

Crime Stoppers says if you recognize the tuck, you should call them at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220204022. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.