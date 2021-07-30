MPD investigating theft of designer glasses

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help from the community to identify three women accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on July 21 three women stole more than $5,000 worth of Ray-Ban and Versace glasses from Vision Health Specialties. The trio left the store in a white Chrysler 200.

Anyone who recognizes the women pictured below is encouraged to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. You will remain anonymous, and your tip could be worth a thousand-dollar cash reward.