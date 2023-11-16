MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department and Midland Crime Stoppers are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown male involved in a theft late last month.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 31st, the driver of a white Dodge Ram 3500 stole about $300 worth of property from Ski Skeller Sports, located at 3327 W. Wadley Avenue. The truck has an American flag on the passenger side antenna, a black toolbox on the back of the flatbed, black Rock Star Rims, and a black grill guard on the front.

If you recognize this individual, truck, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 231031023. Tips made to Midland Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. No caller ID is used and tippers remain anonymous.