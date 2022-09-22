MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 1, an unknown man, pictured below, entered Optics Unique at 3500 N Midkiff and stole about $1,000 worth of Ray Ban sunglasses. MPD said the suspect has hand tattoos and possibly a tattoo on his neck.

If you recognize this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220901016. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.