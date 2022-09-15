MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft.

According to a Crime Stoppers post, on August 27, the woman pictured below entered Office Depot off Loop 250 and tried to buy two packages of paper and two $200 gift cards. The card she tried to use to pay for her purchases did not have sufficient funds to cover the cost, but she left the store with the items anyway- in all she walked away with $414.00 worth of unpaid goods.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220901008. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.